Fauci Warns Americans That Worst Of COVID-19 Still Yet To Come

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse and told Americans to expect a post-holiday season “surge.”

“We very well might see a post-seasonal — in the sense of Christmas, New Years — surge or as I’ve described it, a surge upon a surge,” Fauci told CNN anchor Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Asked by Bash if he thinks the “worst is still yet to come,” Fauci said, “I do.”

“If you look at the slope, the incline of cases we’ve experienced as we’ve got into the late fall and soon-to-be early winter, it really is quite troubling,” said Fauci, an immunologist who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

But Fauci said vaccines to prevent the virus should reach most Americans by the end of April, even though the goal of 20 million doses for December will not be reached. "I believe we'll catch up with the projection that by the time we get to April, mid-late April, you'll have taken the high-priority people and already accounted for them, and then anyone can get vaccinated," Fauci said.

