Portland Homicides Reach Highest Level In 3 Decades After Gun Violence Task Force Disbanded

As Antifa and other far-left activists have mounted a national campaign to “abolish the police” – going so far in places like Portland and Seattle as to literally fight the police while declaring so-called autonomous zones – the city that’s become ground zero for the anti-police movement has seen murder rates soar.

Fox News reports based on local crime statistics that murders are surging in Portland, Oregon. “As of Christmas Eve, this year’s shootings had surpassed last year’s by more than 116%, with 393 shootings reported in all of 2019.”

2020 numbers dwarf the prior year’s, having reached over 850 shootings. Among these are more single-year homicides than in any year over the prior nearly three decades.

The city is so desperate that police chief Chuck Lovell is urging the public’s help in doing “everything we can together” to “break the cycle of violence.”

“Gun violence has plagued our city at twice the rate of last year,” he underscored in a public statement. “On average, someone is shot in Portland roughly every two days.” – READ MORE

