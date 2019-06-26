Schumer once said the border crisis was manufactured. Now he’s using a picture of dead migrants to blame Trump for it

Just months after accusing President Donald Trump of trying to “manufacture” a crisis on America’s southern border, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to blame the president for the current exacerbated state of the crisis.

Standing in front of a widely-reported picture of a migrant father and daughter who drowned trying to cross the border illegally, Schumer said that Trump’s “actions at the border are a whirlwind of incompetence leading to pictures like this.”

“We’ve got to change our policies,” Schumer said. “So, president Trump, if you want to know the real reason there’s chaos at the border, look in the mirror.



“Mr. President, you are president of the United States,” Schumer added. “You are head of the executive branch. You control what’s happening at the border. And much of what’s happening at the border, president Trump, stems from the chaos and mismanagement in your administration.” – READ MORE



