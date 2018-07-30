New Jersey superintendent accused of defecating daily on other school’s track resigns, sues police for $1M

A New Jersey school superintendent who was accused of defecating daily on another high school’s track resigned Thursday and plans to sue police for $1 million.

In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the Kenilworth school board accepted the resignation of Thomas Tramaglini, 42, saying it became clear his continued service became “too much of a distraction,” NJ.com reported.

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. A court hearing is pending.

Ex-superintendent accused of pooping on HS track plans to sue cops over mug shot https://t.co/viLG32zewr pic.twitter.com/PEI5tGrTli — NJ.com (@njdotcom) July 27, 2018

Authorities said surveillance video caught Tramaglini in late April following an early morning run at the Holmdel High School field.

Holmdel police said they monitored the track to see who had been leaving human feces on the property daily, according to the report.

His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not “be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt.”

“Leaks, half-truths and outright falsehoods about a good man with an exceptional record of public service are not a substitute for admissible evidence,” Adams wrote, according to the Asbury Park Press, which called Tramaglini “super pooper.” – READ MORE

