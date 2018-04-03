Chaos: Active Shooter at YouTube HQ

An active shooter has been reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA.

Shots have reportedly been fired. The campus is on lockdown.

This story is developing.

LIVE FEED:

San Bruno PD scanner: "we have 37 individuals that will need triaging” there’s talk of a “casualty center” — paris martineau (@parismartineau) April 3, 2018

A female suspect is dead at the scene, according to @NBCNews and @CNBC. Well, that’s a twist. Don’t know if death by suicide. — janewells (@janewells) April 3, 2018

San Bruno Police scanner reports seems to suggest there could be as many as 11 injured in YouTube HQ shooting, there’s talk of transporting individuals to different hospitals — paris martineau (@parismartineau) April 3, 2018

WATCH LIVE: Shooter at #YouTube in #SanBruno believed to be white female adult wearing dark top and headscarf. https://t.co/U5RwzFfya6 pic.twitter.com/NFG8MP7MdZ — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 3, 2018

[Dernière heure] Des employés rapportent avoir entendu des coups de feu dans les bureaux de #YouTube, à San Bruno, en #Californie pic.twitter.com/F1CAsYhQSo — Radio-Canada Info (@RadioCanadaInfo) April 3, 2018

SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Active Shooter at YouTube, ambulances arriving — huebdoo (@huebdoo) April 3, 2018

Gunshots at the @youtube office in San Bruno. My office across the street is on lockdown. — Miles⁶ (@KXCMiles) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at @YouTube. Becky and I are safe — Dan Afergan (@danafergan) April 3, 2018