Gallup Most Admired Poll: Melania Trump Beats Kate Middleton and Beyoncé

Gallup released its annual “most admired” poll this week and First Lady Melania Trump beat out Kate Middleton and Beyoncé for the No. 8 spot in the Top 11 lineup for women.

The Gallup news report on the poll only mentions the first lady once but shows her ranking in a graphic.

Joining [Hillary] Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II and Winfrey in the Top 10 this year are Michelle Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, first lady Melania Trump, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Beyonce Knowles. Trump, Haley and Knowles are new to the Top 11.

Haley — who also beat out Middleton and Beyonce to earn the No. 9 spot — is mentioned twice. Aside from making the Top 11, Haley was also named by 3 percent of Republicans as their most admired woman. – READ MORE

