Trump Wishes Happy New Year to the ‘Haters’ and Even the ‘Fake News Media’

President Donald Trump extended warm wishes to Americans on New Year’s Eve, even the “haters” and the “Fake News Media.”

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “2018 will be a great year for America!”

Trump has a history of wishing the “haters” and the “losers” well on major holidays but included the “fake news” this year. – READ MORE

