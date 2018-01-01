Utah vehicles will no longer require safety inspections starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY – Personal vehicles in Utah will no longer require a safety inspection starting Monday.

The legislation passed in March of 2017 goes into effect January 1 of 2018.

Utah was among 16 states that require annual safety inspections, which cover things like brakes, headlights and windshields.

The changes to safety inspections do not alter the existing requirements for emissions testing.

Proponents of the change say it will save Utahns $25 million a year, but some mechanics aren’t sure it’s a great idea. – READ MORE

