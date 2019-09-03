Gaffe-prone Joe Biden promises ‘the details are irrelevant in terms of decision-making’

In an interview with NPR, former Vice President Joe Biden assured NPR that messing up details in campaign anecdotes was “irrelevant in terms of decision-making.”

During an interview that covered everything from tariffs to his actions during the days leading up to the Iraq War, NPR host Asma Khalid asked Biden about his gaffes and if he felt “that the details, and not just the intentions, matter when you’re making decisions as president.”

“Well, they’re two fundamentally different questions you’re asking me,” Biden said. He then referred to a recent instance in which he had been called out for conflating the stories of three different soldiers into an anecdote on the campaign trail. He said that the “whole purpose” of what he had been saying “did not in any way affect my point.”

(…)

Khalid pressed him again on whether he thought that the details mattered.

“No, but the details are irrelevant in terms of decision-making,” he repeated. “If in fact I forget that it was Rodriguez — out of all the times I’ve been in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq and Bosnia and Kosovo, as much as anybody except maybe my deceased friend John McCain and maybe Lindsey Graham. – READ MORE