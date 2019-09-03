Gov. Greg Abbott: Midland Shooter Previously Failed Background Check

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the gunman who opened fire Saturday in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas had “previously failed a gun purchase background check.”
Abbott also said the gunman did not pass a check to acquire the gun used in Saturday’s attack:
Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history…
…he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas…
…& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa.
We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands. https://t.co/vgrqcHtBtF
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 2, 2019
