Gov. Greg Abbott: Midland Shooter Previously Failed Background Check

Share:

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the gunman who opened fire Saturday in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas had “previously failed a gun purchase background check.”

Abbott also said the gunman did not pass a check to acquire the gun used in Saturday’s attack:

Nearly every mass shooter of the last decade acquired his guns via a background check, attackers who did not go through background checks are outliers who usually steal the guns the they use. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply