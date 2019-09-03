Mattis Reveals He Doesn’t Talk About Relationship With Trump in New Book: ‘Wasn’t a Tense Relationship’

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is making it clear that his relationship with President Donald Trump “wasn’t a tense” one, as he’s continuing to stray from being critical of the president.

Mattis, appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, discussed his new book, “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” which is released on Tuesday.

Asked about working for Trump as the defense secretary and if he talks about the relationship in his book, Mattis says he does not.

Mattis — a retired four-star Marine general — went on to explain that it “wasn’t a tense relationship” between Trump and him.

“The president is a forthright man and so am I,” he added, continuing, “I would meet with him weekly. There was nothing going on that I wasn’t open with him about. That’s the way I deal with my boss anywhere I have ever been.” – READ MORE