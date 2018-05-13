Gaetz: Dems Upset ‘Dennis Rodman Conducted More Diplomacy With North Korea Than Obama’ (VIDEO)

.@RepMattGaetz: “It must be very embarrassing for the political left and the mainstream media that @dennisrodman conducted more diplomacy in North Korea than the Obama administration ever did.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/NGjPPqobzW — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2018

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reacted to Sen. Charles Schumer of New York “berating” President Trump over kind words for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un after he released American hostages.

Gaetz said Schumer and the Democrats likely find it “embarrassing” that “Dennis Rodman conducted more diplomacy in North Korea than the Obama administration.”

Rodman, a former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls star, made multiple trips to the Hermit Kingdom. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1