Gaetz: Dems Upset ‘Dennis Rodman Conducted More Diplomacy With North Korea Than Obama’ (VIDEO)

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reacted to Sen. Charles Schumer of New York “berating” President Trump over kind words for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un after he released American hostages.

Gaetz said Schumer and the Democrats likely find it “embarrassing” that “Dennis Rodman conducted more diplomacy in North Korea than the Obama administration.”

Rodman, a former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls star, made multiple trips to the Hermit Kingdom. – READ MORE

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reacted to Sen. Charles Schumer of New York "berating" President Trump's kind words for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un after he released American hostages.

