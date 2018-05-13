SURELY they can do better: Latest Democrat name for 2020 already making noise in New Hampshire

The latest Democrat to be gaining 2020 buzz is former Housing and Urban Development Secretary (under Obama), Julian Castro.

He was in New Hampshire over the weekend, where he gave the commencement address at New England College before meeting with Democratic Party reps presumably about a 2020 run.

Prior to his (only) two and a half years as HUD secretary, Castro spent five years as the mayor of San Antonio. – READ MORE

