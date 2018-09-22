Dershowitz rejects ‘I believe her’ crowd: ‘Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth?’

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Friday rejected the idea that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser should be believed simply because she is a woman, and said people who say “I believe her” are basing that assessment on almost zero evidence.

“The most disturbing thing is these people who are on television, some people I know and respect, [who say] ‘I believe her,'” Dershowitz said on Fox News.

“You never met her. You don’t know anything about her,” he said. “Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth, and men with a special gene for lying?”

"I don't believe her. I don't believe him," he added. "I have an open mind, I want to hear both sides of the story and make a determination."