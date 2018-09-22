    True Pundit

    Dershowitz rejects ‘I believe her’ crowd: ‘Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth?’

    Posted on
    Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Friday rejected the idea that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser should be believed simply because she is a woman, and said people who say “I believe her” are basing that assessment on almost zero evidence.

    “The most disturbing thing is these people who are on television, some people I know and respect, [who say] ‘I believe her,'” Dershowitz said on Fox News.

    “You never met her. You don’t know anything about her,” he said. “Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth, and men with a special gene for lying?”

    “I don’t believe her. I don’t believe him,” he added. “I have an open mind, I want to hear both sides of the story and make a determination.” – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

    The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

    “I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

    “He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE

