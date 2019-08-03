Gabbard Doubles Down on Her Criticism of Harris’ Record: ‘Voters Deserve to Know the Truth’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is continuing to call out Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) criminal justice record following their clash during the debate.

During Wednesday’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate, Gabbard took a shot at Harris’ criminal justice record as a prosecutor, as IJR Red reported. Gabbard said:

Gabbard slams Harris's record as a prosecutor: "She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/L9mPxylRXp — IJR (@TheIJR) August 1, 2019

“Voters deserve to know the truth,” Gabbard said during Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The decision that the American people have before them is a critical one. … They deserve to know the truth about the candidates that are before them and especially on this issue of criminal justice reform that’s impacting so many people across this country because it is so broken and it is an unjust criminal justice system. Senator Kamala Harris, who is in a position to be able to make a difference in that when she was serving as attorney general. And as I pointed out last night, she did not fulfill that promise that she claims to have, which is to be a champion for the people, to be a champion for the oppressed in fact, she did the exact opposite.”

Gabbard declared that her comments during the debate toward Harris were “not a matter of opinion” and Harris “should be held to account” for her record. – READ MORE