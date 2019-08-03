Watch Hong Kong Protesters Use Lasers To Disrupt Facial Recognition Cameras

Protesters in Hong Kong appear to be keenly aware of the Chinese mainland’s all-pervading Orwellian surveillance system and facial recognition software, and they are already taking action to thwart such systems installed in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protestors are on another level. Here they’re using lasers to avoid facial recognition cameras. A cyber war against Chinese artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/t1hIczr5Go — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) July 31, 2019

The UK Independent reports based on a viral video posted by a freelance journalist this week:

Protesters in Hong Kong are using lasers to blind security forces and avoid facial recognition cameras used by authorities.

It’s the latest in an array of technological tricks anti-Beijing protesters have used to stay a step ahead of local police as they increasingly resort to harsh riot control tactics to break up masses in the streets, including using virtual private networks on phones to conceal identity, and encrypted messaging services like Telegram.

The original video had been broadcast by Hong Kong's Now TV before going viral on social media and shows protesters distorting the view of street security cameras.