Chief of staff and communications director for Ocasio-Cortez abruptly resign

The office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will be hanging a “help wanted” sign soon after two of her top aides resigned abruptly on Friday.

Saikat Chakrabarti resigned as the chief of staff for Ocasio-Cortez after a series of controversies over his comments that led to a recriminations from the Democratic establishment and the progressive upstarts in the party.

Her communications director Corbin Trent also resigned from her D.C. office, but he is leaving so that he can work on the Ocasio-Cortez 2020 campaign.

“Saikat has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal,” Trent said in a statement. – READ MORE