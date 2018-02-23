Full Transcript of Tipster’s Chilling Warning to FBI Before the Florida School Shooter’s Deadly Rampage

How did the FBI drop the ball on this Intel?

Had to be on purpose.

No one is this stupid. This bad at their job.

Unless …

1.

Warning Phone Call to FBI Warning About Nikolas Cruz – UNCLASSIFIED Verbatim Transcription from .wav file. Caller: Unknown Femalehttps://t.co/RCkjdnvLoE pic.twitter.com/pdeGNH5nyh — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

2. -He’s 18, but has mind of 12-14 yr old

-He’s on Instagram talking about killing himself

-Now on Instagram wants to kill people

-She already reported to Parkland Police Department

-On Instagram he’s so into ISIS

-Afraid because he doesn’t have the mental capacity

-Mom died pic.twitter.com/8BY1pRHZkx — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

3. -Caller goes on to say on his Instagram he says he “wants to kill people”

-Offers the Instagram account address

-(Instagram) Now he’s cutting up animals, frogs and birds

-Brought dead bird in house and cut it up in front of mom. Wanted to see what’s inside of it. pic.twitter.com/tlf1HELI8E — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

4. -He wants to kill all these animals

-He wants to do something in Arabic and dresses up like a ninja or ISIS

-Has all these pictures on Instagram of rifles pic.twitter.com/2eKYCmJa6K — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

5. -He expresses different things, but then takes them down (Instagram) in re: to question about – is he going to do anything?

-Caller tried to get in touch via text to see if he was okay, but no response, then message on Nikolas Instagram says “Leave me the F alone” pic.twitter.com/mfkbX288Pv — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

6. -It’s so much I know he’s going to explode. Talks about his foster parents taking him in. Evidently it was their son being friends with him on Instagram. Wow! Stupid! pic.twitter.com/MkPs5BNy1Y — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

7. -He doesn’t know Nikolas from a hole in the wall – referring to foster parents young son. pic.twitter.com/0UirrIfGFI — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

8. -He talks about ISIS and dresses up like one

-His Instagram has Arabic words pic.twitter.com/zvK5eWEcVJ — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

9. -Wants to join army

-Has pictures of guns and scopes he bought. (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ay2tS3X2RB — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

10. -I just wanted to, you know, get it off my chest in case something does happen and I do believe something’s going to happen but … Note: I cut some stuff out so give it a look at link on #1. <<end>> pic.twitter.com/HX8kCgN95X — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) February 24, 2018

