WATCH: Mike Pence Says Conservative Movement Could Be Undone If Pelosi Is Put Back In Power

Vice President Mike Pence slammed Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, saying it would be a disaster if she were to regain her position as speaker of the house.

“I don’t know if you heard — but the woman that wants to be speaker of the house again, Nancy Pelosi, said — she actually said the tax cuts would be Armageddon before they passed. But just a few days ago she said it was unpatriotic to let the American people keep more of what they earn,” Pence said. “Most amazingly of all, she keeps saying that a $1,000 bonus for working Americans is nothing more than crumbs. Well, let me remind all of you, I come from the Joseph A. Bank wing of the west wing of the White House. We had a term for another $1,000 in our paycheck at the end of the year. Christmas.”

“These bonuses have meant real money,” he continued. “They’ve helped working families all across this country with pay raises that are generating opportunities even as we speak. And I want to say from my heart, any leader who says that $1,000 in the pockets of working families is crumbs, is out of touch with the American people.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *