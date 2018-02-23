FBI Tip-Line Caller Said Nikolas Cruz ‘Is Going to Explode’

A person close to the teenager accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI she was concerned he would “get into a school and just shoot the place up,” according to a transcript of her call with a bureau tip line operator more than a month before the massacre.

The transcript, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, provides chilling detail about the woman’s efforts on Jan. 5 to warn authorities about Nikolas Cruz’s propensity for violence and his troubled past. The caller’s identification was redacted from the transcript, but the tip-line operator called her “ma’am.” (Read the transcript; redactions by FBI.)

“You know, it’s just so much,” she said on the call. “I know he’s—he’s going to explode.” She said she was making the call because she wanted a “clear conscience if he takes off and, and just starts shooting places up.”

The FBI last week acknowledged receiving such a call, which it said was from a person close to Mr. Cruz. But the transcript and the stark nature of the caller’s precise warnings about Mr. Cruz’s disturbing actions and volatile temperament, previously hasn’t been made public. – READ MORE

