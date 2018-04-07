Former Cocaine & Heroin Addict David Crosby Celebrates Deadly Trump Tower Fire

Singer David Crosby took to Twitter to celebrate reports of Trump Tower in New York City burning.

Crosby deleted the tweets shortly thereafter, but we took screenshots of the tweets before he removed them. Not only did he tweet the comments celebrating the fire, he confirmed to another Twitter user that his words were indeed directed at the Trump Tower situation.

One civilian died in the inferno while at least two firefighters were injured.

Crosby, of the legendary band Crosby, Stills, and Nash, has been a vocal opponent of President Trump.

David Crosby agreed to pay a $3 million settlement following the April filing of a suit that alleged the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame singer was intoxicated when he crashed into a jogger last year, according to court records.

On March 22, 2015, Jose Luquin and his 14-year-old son were jogging on Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez when they heard a car approaching. The father then fell behind his son to give the vehicle room to pass, according to a CHP report.

However, shortly before 6 p.m., Crosby’s 2015 black Tesla struck Luquin tossing the jogger in front of his son.

In 1982, Crosby was convicted for heroin and cocaine possession and a weapons offense. He was incarcerated for nine months in Texas.

In 1985, Crosby was arrested after driving into a fence in Marin County and then fleeing the scene. An officer searched his car and found cocaine and a .45-caliber pistol. Crosby was charged with DUI, hit-and-run, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 1994, a controversy ensued when Phil Collins paid for Crosby to receive a liver transplant needed after a long bout with hepatitis C. Critics questioned if Crosby’s celebrity status pushed him to the top of the recipient list despite his drug and alcohol issues.

In 2004, Crosby forgot his suitcase in a hotel room. A maid opened the suitcase to search for identification and found marijuana and .45-caliber pistol. When Crosby returned to get his bag, he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

When will the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame expel this dirty hippy? A man was killed today in the fire & NYFD members were injured! https://t.co/wK8dp4y4lr — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 8, 2018

