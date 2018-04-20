FreedomWorks launches Draft Jim Jordan for Speaker campaign

A conservative group announced it has launched a campaign to draft Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, to run to replace outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan.

FreedomWorks president Adam Brandon said Thursday activists are pumped up about the prospect of Mr. Jordan becoming speaker because they believe he will stand on principle and cut spending.

“If Republicans in Congress really want to see the swamp drain, Rep. Jordan is the guy that’s going to work with President Trump to get it done,” Mr. Brandon said.

Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, announced last week that he will not seek re-election this fall, setting the stage for House GOP lawmakers to choose a new leader next year. – READ MORE

