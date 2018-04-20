Southwest Airlines hero pilot texted friend ‘God is good’ after landing

The Southwest Airlines pilot hailed as a hero for her efforts to land a damaged aircraft after a deadly engine explosion texted a brief, but powerful message to a friend upon touching down: “God is good.”

Veteran Navy combat aviator Linda Maloney told the Dallas Morning News when she heard her friend Tammie Jo Shults was behind the controls she texted her “News travels fast. Praying for you.”

Shults replied: “Thanks. God is good.”

Maloney told the newspaper she met Shults at a Navy training event and kept in touch even as they were based on opposite coasts in Florida and California.

Shults was commissioned into the Navy in 1985 and reached the rank of lieutenant commander, according to Commander Ron Flanders, the spokesman for Naval Air Forces in San Diego. – READ MORE

