Judge Napolitano Wants Hillary Clinton Prosecuted For Committing ‘Serious Felonies’ (VIDEO)

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that Hillary Clinton needs to be held accountable for committing multiple felonies and should be put in prison.

“The evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s guilt of espionage, failure to safeguard state secrets, that’s the 22 or 23 top secret pieces of information that were on her private server. The failure to do that — the evidence of guilt is overwhelming,” Napolitano said.

“The statute of limitations is 10 years. It hasn’t run,” he added. – READ MORE

