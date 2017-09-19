‘I Say it Can Happen’ — Donald Trump Meets with Netanyahu on Israeli–Palestinian Peace

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Monday in New York City, focusing intently on peace in the Middle East.

“We’re working very hard on it. We’ll see what happens. Historically, people say it can’t happen,” Trump said during his remarks before the meeting. “I say it can happen.”

Peace in the region was the only topic that Trump brought up in his brief remarks to reporters. When asked if he believed in a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Trump would only say “we’ll see.” – READ MORE