Californians Promise Massive Handout to Get Homeless to Leave Tent City

A federal judge in California has ruled that a large Santa Ana homeless encampment must be cleared by early next week, leading to significant local concern regarding the fate of roughly 400 individuals said to be living in the tent city when the order was announced.

Orange County officials have expressed an interest in reopening the area for hiking and other public activities, leading to a ruling by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter that mandates the encampment must be vacated by Tuesday.

Per the agreement, homeless individuals will be given an opportunity to stay at a local shelter with access to health care for as long as those resources remain available.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Braun, other resources will be made available, including transportation to their new temporary housing. – READ MORE

