France takes jab at Trump, says international cooperation can’t depend on ‘fits of anger’

France on Sunday took a jab at President Trump for his comments following the weekend’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit, saying that the country would stand by the G-7’s joint communique, despite Trump’s refusal to endorse it.

“International cooperation cannot depend on fits of anger or little words. Let us be serious and worthy of our people,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement obtained by Le Monde.

The statement, which did not mention Trump by name, appeared to come down on the president for “incoherence and inconsistency” in his snub of the communique, which includes a commitment to a “rules-based international trading system” and to combating protectionism.

“We spent two days to obtain a text and commitments. We will stand by them and anyone who would depart from them, once their back was turned, shows their incoherence and inconsistency,” the statement said. – READ MORE

