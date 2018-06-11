Susan Rice: Trump remarks on Obama, Crimea ‘disgraceful’

Susan Rice, a national security adviser to former President Obama, blasted President Trump on Sunday for suggesting Russia be readmitted to the Group of Seven (G-7).

Rice said Trump made “a disgraceful statement” when he said Obama “allowed Russia to take Crimea.”

“Rather than understand Russia is our adversary, Russia had taken on behavior that is absolutely reprehensible … for the president of the United States to suggest all that is forgotten, that we are together, that we are fine with one country annexing another country’s sovereign territory is outrageous,” Rice said.

Russia was booted from the then-Group of Eight (G-8) in 2014 for its widely denounced annexation of Crimea. Trump first expressed support for Russia’s readmission into the G-7 on Friday to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for the weekend’s summit in Canada.- READ MORE

