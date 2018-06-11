Kudlow: Trump couldn’t show weakness ahead of North Korea summit

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that President Trump was not going to let a Canadian leader “push him around” ahead of this week’s summit between the U.S. and North Korea.

“POTUS is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around,” Kudlow told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “He is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea, nor should he.”

Kudlow’s comments came in response to Trump’s rebuke on Saturday of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his departure from the Group of Seven (G-7) summit. In a pair of tweets Saturday evening, Trump — en route to Singapore — accused Trudeau of making false statements about the United States’s endorsement of a joint communique with other members of the G-7.

Kudlow went on to say that Trudeau’s comments and the president’s response were, in large part, connected to Trump’s trip to Singapore.

“One thing leads to another, Jake. They are all related. We had done our work in Quebec … we worked with the Western alliance. Pleased to do so. We get on a plane, and then this guy Trudeau starts blasting us,” he said. – READ MORE

