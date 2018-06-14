True Pundit

Politics

Fox’s Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: ‘GOTTA GO’

Posted on by
Share:

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday called for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt to be fired following a Washington Post report that he had a top aide and Republican donors help his wife find a job.

“PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job,” the conservative Ingraham tweeted.

The Post reported Wednesday that Pruitt reached out to donors including Doug Deason, whose family company has extensive holdings in the oil and gas industries, in the effort to find work for his wife, Marlyn. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Fox's Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: 'GOTTA GO'
Fox's Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: 'GOTTA GO'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday called for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt to be fired following a

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: