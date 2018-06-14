Fox’s Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Pruitt: ‘GOTTA GO’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday called for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt to be fired following a Washington Post report that he had a top aide and Republican donors help his wife find a job.

“PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job,” the conservative Ingraham tweeted.

PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job: report https://t.co/p7dhOK58Sh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 13, 2018

The Post reported Wednesday that Pruitt reached out to donors including Doug Deason, whose family company has extensive holdings in the oil and gas industries, in the effort to find work for his wife, Marlyn. – READ MORE

