James Clapper Claims U.S. Intel Community ‘Legitimately Angry’ at Hillary Clinton’s Email Misuse

New York — In His Recently Released Book, Former Director Of National Intelligence James Clapper Concedes That If An Average U.s. Intelligence Employee Had Committed The Same Acts That Hillary Clinton Did With Her Private Email Use The Consequence Would Likely Have Been Proceedings About Whether To Terminate That Employee.

Clapper also revealed he was aware that “many members” of the Intelligence Community (IC) were “legitimately angry” at Clinton’s use of her private server. He described those members as feeling Clinton “had so carelessly mishandled classified information, putting sources and methods in jeopardy, and they didn’t understand how she could become president after she’d done something that likely would have cost them their clearances and jobs.”

In the book, titled, Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence, Clapper recalled his thoughts watching then-FBI Director James Comey hold his infamous July 5, 2016 press conference at which Comey criticized Clinton’s private email server as “extremely careless” before finally stating that “no charges are appropriate in this case.”

Clapper said that by the time of the press conference, he had personally reviewed Clinton’s emails in question and came to his own conclusions.- READ MORE

