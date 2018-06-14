‘I LOVE MY JOB’ — SARAH SANDERS SLAMS REPORTS OF HER LEAVING THE WH

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed reports that she was leaving the Trump administration as inaccurate.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

This was in response to a CBS News report that claimed that both her and Raj Shah are planning to leave the White House at some future date.- READ MORE

