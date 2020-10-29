Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ breaks cable news ratings records

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has broken the record for the highest-rated monthly viewership in the history of cable news, drawing in an average nightly audience of nearly 5.4 million, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings for October.

The Washington Examiner reported that the program, which airs at 8 p.m. EST, “averaged 5,359,000 viewers nightly, including 1,003,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic that marketers covet,” according to the Nielsen ratings, noting that “while the total ratings made cable news history, also became the first prime-time host to reach 1 million viewers in the 25-54 demo since September 2008.”

Fox News also broke a ratings record. According to TheWrap, “the network delivered the highest primetime averages in cable news history, too.”

But Carlson was not the only Fox News host to put eye-popping numbers on the board for this month.

