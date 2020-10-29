Biden Whistleblower Plays Tape Of Biden Allies Responding To Him Going Public: You’re ‘Gonna Bury All Of Us’

Tony Bobulinski, a whistleblower who was a former business partner of Hunter Biden, played an audio recording on Tuesday evening from a phone call that he allegedly had with a self-described Biden family representative in which he indicated to them that he was going public with his explosive story about the foreign business dealings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“The Biden family knew that you were going public with this,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said. “And you spoke to Rob Walker about it – again, the self-described Biden family representative – and Biden family, meaning Joe Biden as well. What was his response when you let him know that you were going public with this?”

“Trying to coach me,” Bobulinski responded. “Trying to sort of say, hey, we don’t want to do that, we don’t want press trucks out in front of our house. I’m going to have to move; I could lose my job, and all of that – you know, I’m not trying to cause harm to anyone in this situation let alone Rob Walker and his family, James Gilliar and his family.”

A voicemail is aired showing that Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, told Tony Bobulinski “you’re just going to bury all of us, man” when he learned he would go on record with the facts. pic.twitter.com/l5zE73WYmM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2020

“But basically, Rob’s position was, if you go on record with all these facts, you’ll bury all of us,” Bobulinski continued. – READ MORE

