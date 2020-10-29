Schumer: Barrett Confirmation ‘One of the Darkest Days’ in Senate History (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court will “go down as one of the darkest days” in the Senate’s history.

At the close of his speech ahead of the Senate’s confirmation vote, Schumer lamented that “generations yet unborn will suffer the consequences” of Barrett’s nomination and characterized Monday as “one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.” – READ MORE

