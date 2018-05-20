Fox News Now Reportedly Features ‘Meditation Room’ — Complete with Muslim Prayer Rugs

According to a report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman, Fox News revamped its C-suite on Thursday after announcing its new CEO, Suzanne Scott, who previously served as the network’s head of programming.

The Fox News offices are, as Sherman noted, “getting woke.”

The office formerly belonging to retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, who recently vacated his post at Fox News to take on a job as president of the National Rifle Association, has reportedly been transformed into a “meditation room” with prayer rugs for Muslim staffers.

“People are terrified. They kicked Ollie North out and put in a prayer room. We’ve got a new trans policy. You’re not allowed to be transphobic,” one source told Sherman, with another insider adding, “People’s heads are blowing up.” – READ MORE

