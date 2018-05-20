4K Convicts Would Be Set Free by Koch Brothers-Backed Prison Reform Plan

About 4,000 Prisoners Would Be Immediately Released If A Prison Reform Plan Being Pushed By White House Adviser Jared Kushner And The Billionaire Koch Brothers Becomes Law.

At the White House on Friday, Breitbart News noted how Trump has teamed up with his son-in-law, Kushner, and liberals like pundit Van Jones to promote a prison reform initiative that is opposed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The plan, supported by the Koch brothers, would result in the “immediate release of 4,000 prisoners,” Politico reports and would spend $50 million over a five year period to train inmates for jobs.

The prison reform plan would expand prison work programs that provide job training to prisoners that American taxpayers would foot the bill for. The programs are a major benefit to corporations who would see a steady stream of workers out of prisons that they do not have to train.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1