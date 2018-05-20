Donald Trump and Jared Kushner Team Up with Van Jones for Prison Reform

President Donald J. Trump Delivered A Speech About Prison Reform On Friday, Specifically Thanking Cnn Anchor Van Jones For Joining The Group Of People At The White House Who Supported The Idea.

“I also want to thank Van Jones, primarily because he constantly says such nice things about me,” Trump said as the audience laughed.

“He did,” Trump continued. “Every once in a while, right? Every once in a while, he did. … Hey, he actually has on occasion. Not too often, but I’ll tell you what, though: it does feel good.”

Van Jones has a complicated relationship with Trump, first describing his election as a “whitelash” and later praising one of Trump’s speeches to Congress as presidential. Jones also pointed out in an interview with rapper Jay-Z that unemployment for black Americans had dropped to a record low in Trump’s presidency but was critical of his comments about African countries.

Trump said during the event that he wanted Jones to be involved in the legislative process to make it a good bill.

Earlier in the afternoon, Jones moderated a panel on the issue with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Turning Point USA’s communications director, Candace Owens, was also present and posted a picture with Jones on Twitter – READ MORE

