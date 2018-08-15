FOX NEWS’ LAURA INGRAHAM REIGNS SUPREME IN RATINGS DESPITE BACKLASH OVER IMMIGRATION COMMENTS

Fox News host Laura Ingraham managed to win her time slot’s ratings battle last week despite intense backlash over her recent comments on immigration, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Partisans compared Ingraham to a Nazi and called her “absolute evil” after she blamed “demographic changes” for some of the woes in American society.

Nonetheless, Ingraham won her program’s time slot last week, besting cable news competitors at CNN and MSNBC.

Ingraham’s show garnered 2,388,000 average viewers for the week, while the 10 p.m. programs on CNN and MSNBC managed just 1,124,000 and 2,086,000, respectively.- READ MORE

Director Judd Apatow called for Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to be blacklisted Thursday night.

In a tweet from his verified account, and even though Laura Ingraham strongly disavowed white nationalism and racism, Apatow wrote, “She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors.”

She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors. https://t.co/BOo6NUGJWb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 10, 2018

Obviously, a sponsor boycott would blacklist Ingraham, would remove her from her speech platform, and from her job and position at Fox News. – READ MORE