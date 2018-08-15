San Francisco launching ‘Poop Patrol’ to clean up city sidewalks: Report

San Francisco is reportedly launching a team of city workers dubbed the “Poop Patrol” next month in an effort to keep the city’s sidewalks clean.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Mayor London Breed and Public Works director Mohammed Nuru are assembling a team of five Public Works employees that will be tasked specifically with tracking down and cleaning up animal and human waste.

“We’re trying to be proactive,” Mr. Nuru told the Chronicle. “We’re actually out there looking for it.”

The team will reportedly patrol the streets in a vehicle equipped with a steam cleaner.

"I've been talking to the Department of Public Works director on a regular basis, and I'm like, 'What are we going to do about the poop?'" Ms. Breed told the Chronicle.

San Francisco says the number of homeless encampments is down but that between July 1 and July 25, 2018, the city’s information service portal received around 2,000 calls about human feces on San Fran sidewalks — nearly 80 calls per day.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that city officials have touted a significant decrease in so-called “tent cities”; the city has managed to cut the number of homeless encampments by about half over the last two years. But the homeless that remain are more destructive than ever and most have turned down the offer of public housing.

During the month of July, the city's 311 information and reporting hotline received plenty of calls about dangerous situations on San Francisco sidewalks. Of the more than 3,000 reports, 1,138 were about used syringes lying discarded in public areas and 1,948 were about "human feces or waste" — that's an average of 78 calls about poop per day.