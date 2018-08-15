Foul-mouthed parrot gives firefighters explicit greeting during rescue

Officers from the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene on Monday to save Jessie, a turquoise and yellow Macaw parrot, who had gotten stuck on a roof for three days, the Telegraph reported.

The fire crew set up a ladder and a volunteer went up to try and coax the bird over with a bowl of food. Jessie’s owners also instructed the firefighter to tell the bird “I love you,” to encourage her to come down.

However, Jessie, who reportedly escaped from her home nearby, was not feeling the love and instead told firefighters to “f— off” several times.

Fortunately, the fire crew were professionals and did not take offense to Jessie’s strong language.

"We then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement," said Swallow.