FOX News Host Cancels Live Show From SCOTUS Steps Due to Insane ‘Volatile’ Protesters: I Felt ‘Threatened’

Unhinged psychos.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had a sudden change of plans on the night of President Donald Trump‘s historic announcement of his Supreme Court nominee.

Earlier on Monday night, Trump nominated D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month.

After the big primetime reveal by the president, Bream had planned on doing a live show from outside the steps of the Supreme Court. But her plans were scuttled thanks to protests near her broadcast location.

Breen took to Twitter to report on what she described as a “volatile” mood by protesters.

Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1