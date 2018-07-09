True Pundit

Politics Security

FOX News Host Cancels Live Show From SCOTUS Steps Due to Insane ‘Volatile’ Protesters: I Felt ‘Threatened’

Posted on by
Share:

Unhinged psychos.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had a sudden change of plans on the night of President Donald Trump‘s historic announcement of his Supreme Court nominee.

Earlier on Monday night, Trump nominated D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month.

After the big primetime reveal by the president, Bream had planned on doing a live show from outside the steps of the Supreme Court. But her plans were scuttled thanks to protests near her broadcast location.

Breen took to Twitter to report on what she described as a “volatile” mood by protesters.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Fox News Host Cancels Live Show From SCOTUS Steps Due to ‘Volatile’ Protests: I Felt ‘Threatened’
Fox News Host Cancels Live Show From SCOTUS Steps Due to ‘Volatile’ Protests: I Felt ‘Threatened’

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had a sudden change of plans on the night of President Donald Trump's historic announcement of his Supreme Court nominee. 

www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: