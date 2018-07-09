True Pundit

The One Liberal Meltdown Video You Need to Watch After Trump’s SCOTUS Pick that Perfectly Summarizes the Dem Party

Total meltdown mode.

The rabid liberals are so fired up, they can’t get a word in edgewise at their rally following President Trump’s press conference on his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Unhinged.

A group of protesters outside the Supreme Court building were cheered on by Democratic lawmakers who gave speeches but were silenced and drowned by a rowdy crowd as well as opposition to their anti-Trump message.

The result was absolute chaos, a complete circus. CLICK HERE FOR the VIDEO

