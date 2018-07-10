Entire Thai soccer team, coach freed from cave after daring rescue, Navy says

Thai Navy SEALS report that all 12 members of the team and the coach are out of the cave while four rescuers remain inside.

A dramatic three-day rescue of a Thai youth soccer team from a flooded cave came to end on Tuesday when the last boy and coach were plucked from the underground cavern more than two weeks after they were trapped inside, Navy officials said.

The Thai Navy SEALS said on Facebook that all 12 boys from the team and the coach are out of the cave, while four rescuers, a doctor and three Navy SEALS, remain inside.

“All 12 Wild Boars and coach have been extracted from the cave. Hooyah!” the post said. The Navy SEALS later posted: “We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

Earlier in the day, local Thai media reports stated the 11th person emerged from the cave after two other people were rescued earlier in the day. The conditions of all of those rescued on Tuesday are unclear. – READ MORE

