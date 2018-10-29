Fox News Guest on ‘CNN Sucks’ Chants: They Act Like ‘They’ve Done Nothing Wrong to Deserve This’

President Donald Trump has made CNN an avatar for his attacks on the media. At his rallies, supporters have often taken to chanting “CNN sucks!” This week, the man who allegedly sent pipe bombs to CNN’s headquarters in New York was arrested, and his van had stickers saying “CNN SUCKS” and “DISHONEST MEDIA” all over it.

Howard Kurtz, on MediaBuzz Sunday, said he’s seeing “very little self-reflection” from the media in their role rewarding “divisive rhetoric.”

Conservative writer Emily Jashinsky first noted that “obviously CNN was the victim this week.”

“But when you see at rallies people chanting CNN sucks — I would never do it personally — but CNN makes no effort to understand why people feel that way,” she continued.

“They do the opposite, right? They, you know, act like they’re the victims, that they’ve done nothing wrong to deserve this.” – READ MORE