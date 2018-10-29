Top Republican criticized for sharing Pelosi ‘collateral damage’ comments after shooting

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is facing criticism related to the timing of his sharing a week-old article quoting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi(D-Calif.) discussing possible “collateral damage” of Democrats’ economic policies.

The piece, from the Washington Free Beacon, details Pelosi’s comments on proposed economic policies, but the headline, which Cornyn shared without context, reads: “Pelosi: If There Is ‘Collateral Damage’ for Those Who Don’t Share Our View, ‘So Be It.’ ”

Cornyn shared the article Sunday morning, the day after 11 people were killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, and days after several pipe bombs were mailed to top Democratic figures.

“Everyone across the political spectrum should choose their words more carefully. MSM seems to only hear and report it when done by those they oppose,” the No. 2 senator wrote. “That’s bias.”

The full comments, which Pelosi made more than 10 days ago, are about proposed progressive economic policies.