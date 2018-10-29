Media Again Exploit Tragedy to Strip Trump Supporters’ Self-Defense Right

Two unrelated terror attacks over the past ten days have revealed an establishment media rabidly desperate to strip President Trump and his supporters of our right to defend ourselves.

Even before we knew the identity or motive of the man behind a dozen or so pipe bombs mailed to prominent left-wingers — CNN, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, George Soros, Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Robert De Niro, etc. — the media were already speculating and exploiting this appalling crime into a weapon to strip us of our First Amendment rights — and not just us, but the free speech rights of our own President Trump.

As the media blasted away at anyone who dared speculate about the bomber’s motive, even as they themselves speculated that it could only be a Trump supporter (or Russian interference on behalf of Trump), this speculation was used as a weapon to chill our free speech…

(…)

When a Jew-hating monster enters a peaceful synagogue and murders 11 innocent and defenseless people, that can only mean one thing to our media — that America needs even more defenseless people, a whole lot more, because law-abiding Americans being able to defend themselves against Jew-hating monsters are the real problem.- READ MORE