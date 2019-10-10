SHAMEFUL: Fans With ‘Free Hong Kong’ Sign Kicked Out Of NBA Game

On Tuesday night, a husband and wife holding “Free Hong Kong” signs at a preseason NBA game in Philadelphia were kicked out of the stadium.

The man, identified as Sam Wachs, and his wife had their pro-Hong Kong signs confiscated by NBA employees and were escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center arena after Mr. Wachs shouted “Free Hong Kong,” a statement in support of the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations.

The 76ers were playing the Chinese squad Guangzhou Loong Lions.

"There's no foul language, no politics.' I asked 'Why not?' They said, 'Don't give me a hard time,'" Wachs explained to Action News.