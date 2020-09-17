Fox News Cuts Off Newt Gingrich After He Points Out George Soros Role in Electing Prosecutors

Fox News cut off former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on Wednesday after he brought up the role of billionaire left-wing financier George Soros in funding the election of left-wing prosecutors in local races over the past several years.

Gingrich argued that the rise in crime in many Democrat-governed cities was partly the result of the election of left-wing district attorneys who had received financial assistance from George Soros.

But commentators Melissa Francis and Marie Harf attempted to silence Gingrich.

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

“Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said. “Just yesterday they put somebody back on the streets who’s wanted for two different murders in New York City.” – READ MORE

