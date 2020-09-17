REPORT: BLM Co-Founder Partnering Up With Pro-Communist Chinese Group

One of the co-founders of the official Black Lives Matter group, Alicia Garza, is reportedly partnering up with a Chinese organization that has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party — and that group now appears to be funding one of Garza’s ventures, according to an investigation by the Daily Signal.

Garza is one of several co-founders of the official “Black Lives Matter” group, and in 2018, she launched a project called “Black Futures Lab,” which aims, its website says, to help activists in the black community maintain interest in civic participation and civic activism year-round. The group “gathers information about the ways that policy affects Black communities and one that uses that information creatively to educate and challenge policymakers.” It also lobbies on behalf of BLM’s interests at the local level.

The Daily Signal’s Mike Gonzalez, though, discovered that donations to the Black Futures Lab don’t seem to go directly to the foundation itself but rather to a group called the “Chinese Progressive Association” — a group that has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“According to an authoritative 2009 Stanford University paper tracing its early days to the present, and which can be found on Marxist.org, ‘The CPA began as a Leftist, pro-People’s Republic of China organization, promoting awareness of mainland China’s revolutionary thought and workers’ rights, and dedicated to self-determination, community control, and “serving the people,”‘” Gonzales reports. – READ MORE

